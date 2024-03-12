Revised ADP approved with more allocation for transport, housing; less for healthcare, education

A vehicle plying through Banani on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway on Sunday, 3 September 2023. Photo: TBS

The government has approved the revised Annual Development Program (ADP) for the current financial year by reducing the allocation by 6.84%.

Some sectors, however, received less than last year, while others were given more.

A total of Tk2,45,000 crore was allocated to 1,488 projects in the approved revised ADP at the National Economic Council meeting today (12 March) chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Of this, Tk161,500 crore will come from government funds and Tk83,500 crore from foreign aid allocations.

Compared to the ADP of the current financial year, the revised ADP has decreased by Tk18,000 crore or 6.84%.

The transport and communication sector received the highest allocation (25.82%), followed by the power and energy sector.

A total of 7.03% was earmarked for education and 5.83% for environment and climate change, among others.

Compared to last year, the allocation was increased for transport and communication, housing, environment, agriculture, and science and technology sectors.

But it was decreased for education, health, power and energy, local government, and rural development sectors.