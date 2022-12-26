Govt, ADB sign loan agreements worth $627M

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the government on Monday signed loan agreements worth $627 million for the implementation of development and climate resilience projects.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, and Jiangbo Ning, deputy country director and officer-in-charge of Bangladesh resident mission of ADB, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

ADB will provide $278 million in loan for 'Third Public-Private Infrastructure Development Facility - Tranche 2, $100 million for 'Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project (BRT- Gazipur), $246 million for 'Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project' and a grant of $4 million for the 'Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project'.

Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL); Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, chief engineer of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, nominated representatives of designated municipalities and Jiangbo Ning, deputy country director & officer-in-charge of Bangladesh resident mission, ADB, signed the respective project agreements.

Third Public-Private Infrastructure Development Facilify (Tranche 2)

The project will be implemented by Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) to invest in infrastructure projects developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The project is estimated to be completed in June 2027.

The ADB loan for this project has two components: $262.29 million Ordinary Operations (regular) and $16 million Ordinary Operations (concessional) that will support investment in energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions. Both loans have a repayment period of 25 years including 5 years grace period.

Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project (BRT- Gazipur)

The Project will be executed by Road Transport and Highways Division and implemented by the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA), and the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED).

The objective of the project is to improve the quality of urban life in Gazipur, Tongi establishing an efficient, sustainable, environment-friendly, affordable, and safe urban transport system through the construction of a 20.50 km long Bus Rapid System from Gazipur to the airport.

ADB will provide an additional $100 million Ordinary Operations (regular) loan which is repayable in 25 years with a grace period of 5 years.

Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project

The project will be executed by the Local Government Engineering Department under the Local Government Division. The objective of the project is to strengthen the climate and disaster resilience of the selected coastal towns at risk and improve the quality of life of women and the poor in the locality.

Fifteen municipalities of six districts of Barisal division, five municipalities of three districts of Khulna division, and two municipalities of Shariatpur district of Dhaka division are covered within this project.

The estimated completion date of the project is 30 June 2029. ADB's $250 million support for this project includes a $150 million Ordinary Operations (concessional) loan, a $96 million Ordinary Operations (regular) loan, and $4 million grant. The loan is repayable in 25 years with a grace period of 5 years.