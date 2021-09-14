Governance of the financial sector needs to be improved: BB governor

The financial sector needs further improvement in governance, said Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir.

He made the remark while speaking as the chief guest at an event organised on Tuesday to honour the top taxpayers of the country.

Thirty banks and financial institutions of the country were honoured as the best taxpayers of the last financial year.

The event, organised by the Large Taxpayer Unit-LTU of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), was held in a hotel at the capital's Siddheswari area.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, NBR member Alamgir Hossain, LTU Commissioner Iqbal Hossain, Islami Bank MD and CEO Monirul Maula, Grameenphone CEO Yasir Ajman also spoke on the occasion.