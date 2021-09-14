Governance of the financial sector needs to be improved: BB governor

Economy

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 06:58 pm

Related News

Governance of the financial sector needs to be improved: BB governor

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 06:58 pm
Fazle Kabir, governor of the Bangladesh Bank. TBS Illustration
Fazle Kabir, governor of the Bangladesh Bank. TBS Illustration

The financial sector needs further improvement in governance, said Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir. 

He made the remark while speaking as the chief guest at an event organised on Tuesday to honour the top taxpayers of the country.

Thirty banks and financial institutions of the country were honoured as the best taxpayers of the last financial year.

The event, organised by the Large Taxpayer Unit-LTU of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), was held in a hotel at the capital's Siddheswari area.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, NBR member Alamgir Hossain, LTU Commissioner Iqbal Hossain, Islami Bank MD and CEO Monirul Maula, Grameenphone CEO Yasir Ajman also spoke on the occasion.

Top News

Governance / Financial Sector

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

2
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

3
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

6
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world