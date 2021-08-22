Gold prices rise again, 22 carat per bhori now Tk 73,483

Gold prices have increased again by Tk1,516 per bhori making the 22 carat gold to be sold at Tk 73,483 per bhori.

The price of gold has increased in the domestic market due to the rising prices in the international market and lower imports than demand.

The new prices will be effective from today, according to a press release issued by the Bangladesh Jewellers Association in the morning.

However, the price of silver remains the same.

The press release read, "Gold prices have increased in the international market during the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, dealers are not able to import gold bars due to the closure of flights on international routes, customs complications at the import stage (material tax rebates) and various bureaucratic complications. Besides, the price of gold has also gone up in the domestic bullion market due to low supply against demand. Therefore, considering the situation, it has been decided to increase the price of gold."

Now, according to the new price, the price of the best quality 22 carat per bhori (11.664 grams) of gold is Tk 73,483, 21 carat per bhori gold is Tk70,334 and 18 carat per bhori gold is Tk 61,586.

Besides, the price of traditional gold has increased to Tk 51,263.

In the case of all quality gold, the price has increased by Tk1,516.