Gold prices on the rise, 22-carat gold now Tk75,000 a bhori

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 09:59 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Gold prices have recently increased Tk1866 per bhori, making 22-carat gold Tk75,000 per bhori.

The price of gold has increased in the domestic market due to rising international market prices, according to a press release issued by the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus). The new price will be in effect from Thursday.

According to the Bajus press release, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk71,675,  an increase of Tk1691. The price of 18-carat gold has been set at Tk61,819 per bhori, an increase of Tk814 on its previous price. The price of traditional gold has increased to Tk51,205.

However, the price of silver remains the same.

Before the price hike, a bhori of 22-carat gold sold for Tk73,133,  21-carat bhori went for  Tk69,984, a bhori, 18-carat gold was Tk61,236, per bhori, and traditional gold was Tk50,000 per bhori.
 

