Gold prices drop by Tk1,166 per bhori

Economy

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 09:27 am

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Jewellers in the country have reduced gold prices by Tk1,166 per bhori or 11.664 grams.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) came up with the decision on Tuesday as a result of gold price dip in the global and local bullion market.

A press release, signed by the association's President Enamul Haque Khan and General Secretary Dilip Kumar Agarwala, said the revised prices will be effective from Wednesday (15 December).

Explaining the rationale behind the increase in the yellow metal, the Bajus statement said, "Gold prices are moving downwards in the global market due to the economic crisis and various complex equations caused by the uncertainty over Covid-19 Omicron variant. Gold prices also declined in the domestic bullion market."

According to the new rate, the price of 22-carat bhori (11.664gm) of gold will be increased by Tk1,166 and will cost Tk73,133.

Besides, 21-carat gold will cost Tk69,984 while 18-carat gold will be available at Tk61,236 and gold acquired in the traditional method will cost Tk50,913.

Bajus has kept the price of silver unchanged. Each bhori of 22-carat silver will be sold at Tk1,516, while 21-carat and 18-carat silver are still available at Tk1,435 and Tk1,225 respectively.

The prices of silver acquired in traditional methods will remain at Tk 933 per bhori.

