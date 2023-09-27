Gold price drops slightly to Tk99,960 per bhori

After rising to a record high, the price of per bhori of gold in the country has reduced slightly .

The price of one bar (11.664 grammes) of gold has been reduced by Tk1,284; accordingly, the price of per bhori of gold stands at Tk99,960 now in the country.

Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) said that this price will be implemented from Thursday (28 September).

It said the new price has been set in view of the reduction of raw gold prices.