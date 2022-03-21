Gold price drops again in one week

Gold prices dropped again at the retail level in one week due to a price fall in the international market.

As per the fixed rate, a Tk1,076 reduction was announced per bhori for 22 karat and 21k gold, a release of the Bangladesh Jewelers' Association said, adding the new price would be effective from Tuesday.

Per bhori 22k gold will now retail at Tk77,072 and per bhori 21k gold at Tk73,574.

Per bhori 18k gold will sell at Tk63,080 after reduction of the price by Tk955 and per bhori gold (sanatan) at Tk54,587 after reduction of the price by Tk776.