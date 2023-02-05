Global businesses must find 'welcoming, enabling business environment' in Bangladesh: Haas

Economy

UNB
05 February, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 07:49 pm

Related News

Global businesses must find 'welcoming, enabling business environment' in Bangladesh: Haas

UNB
05 February, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 07:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Sunday said a "Smart Bangladesh" needs greater economic connectivity to take its place as a leader on the world stage.

And for Bangladesh to be more connected to the global economy and see increased trade and investment, he said, global businesses must find a "welcoming and enabling business environment" in Bangladesh.

"And here, let me be frank. The United States government does have concerns about the regulations for digital, social media, and over-the-top platforms the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Information have introduced, as well as the draft Data Protection Act, or DPA," Haas said.

Ambassador Haas said development and security must be balanced with democracy and human rights.

"These values are all linked and mutually reinforcing," said the US envoy while speaking at a panel discussion on "Online Freedom and Business Investment in Bangladesh" at EMK Center in Dhaka. ."

Protecting human rights and upholding democracy strengthens a country's economy and brings sustainable, inclusive prosperity, he said.

" We are encouraged that the government of Bangladesh continues to consult with commercial and business entities, civil society, and international partners on these topics. This openness is commendable," said the US envoy while speaking at a panel discussion on "Online Freedom and Business Investment in Bangladesh" at EMK Center in Dhaka.

Ambassador Peter Haas, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson, International Labour Organization Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman and Country Managing Director, Oracle Bangladesh Rubaba Dowla discussed ways to promote online freedom, data protection, and business investment in Bangladesh.

The US envoy said they sincerely hope that the next draft of the Data Protection Act incorporates feedback from these many sectors.

"We believe Bangladesh will be better for it. We firmly believe that an appropriate balance between international data protection standards, economic connectivity, and individual rights will facilitate this country's continued development," he said, adding that, "We are steadfast partners of Bangladesh and want to see its success."

Haas said Bangladesh's aspiration to transition from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh highlights its ambition to play a key role in the digital world of this century.

He said no country can succeed in this century without spurring foreign direct investment and innovation.

"We've heard from U.S. businesses about their desire to grow and invest and grow their business here. The Bangladesh market is very attractive," Haas said.

He said they hear apprehension from businesses that proposed new laws and regulations in the digital space will make it more difficult for them to do business here.

"We worry the Data Protection Act, if passed with strict data localization requirements, may force some U.S. companies currently operating in Bangladesh to leave the market," said the US envoy.

He said the latest draft of the DPA does not provide for an independent data oversight authority and that it includes criminal penalties.

"While each country must design laws that apply in its local context, there are clear international standards we urge all countries, including Bangladesh, to uphold," he said.

Top News

investment / US Ambassador Peter Haas / Business Environment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

9h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

11h | Panorama
Google must adjust to a world where content is increasingly generated by AI. Photo: Bloomberg

Google will join the AI wars, pitting LaMDA against ChatGPT

8h | Panorama
The megaproject Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has a debt of Tk90,474 crore. Photo: Courtesy

Projects funded with debt need to be selected prudently, and implemented timely

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

1h | TBS Insight
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

1h | TBS Entertainment
US shoots down Chinese spy balloon

US shoots down Chinese spy balloon

28m | TBS World
Lack of coordination, policy biggest problems

Lack of coordination, policy biggest problems

5h | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain