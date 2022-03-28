Germany urged to invest in Bangladesh with technological cooperation 

Bangladesh has urged Germany to increase its investment in different promising sectors of Bangladesh with technological cooperation.

"Although Germany has been a major donor for us since our independence, its investment is still not significantly high in the country. So, Germany can come to invest in Bangladesh with technological cooperation," Md Touhid Hossain, former foreign secretary of Bangladesh, said while addressing an event at a capital hotel on Monday.

The Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) organised the programme to celebrate 50 years of German-Bangladesh relations, in which Achim Tröster, the German ambassador and Charles Whiteley, EU ambassador to Bangladesh, and Abdul Muktadir, chair of the Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry Committees, among others, took part.

"Germany, as the second-largest importer of Bangladeshi products, is a close economic partner of the country. There is still immense potential to deepen the cooperation, especially in trade, investment, education, culture and strategic defence partnership," Touhid continued as he presented the keynote speech.

Germany so far contributed around 3 billion euros to bilateral development projects.

The former foreign secretary was hopeful that Germany would enhance its collaboration with Bangladesh and build a better bilateral relationship.

"Bangladesh will become a middle-income country soon. How the country will face the challenges [after LDC graduation] is a matter," said Achim Tröster.

The German ambassador assured of staying beside Bangladesh all the time, particularly in combating climate change.

Abdul Muktadir suggested Germany invest particularly in Bangladesh's education, infrastructure and biotechnology sector. "Such investment would take Bangladesh-German bilateral relationship to a different height"

Bangladesh had already started medicine export to EU countries and it would attain significant progress within the next five years, he, also a senior vice-president of the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries, said.

EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley emphasised the continuation of the friendly relation between the two countries, at any cost.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Muhammad Faruk Khan, former ambassador Nasim Ferdous, and CGS Chairperson Manjur A Chowdhury, were present at the event.