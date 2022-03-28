Germany urged to invest in Bangladesh with technological cooperation 

Economy

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 10:17 pm

Related News

Germany urged to invest in Bangladesh with technological cooperation 

The Centre for Governance Studies organised a programme to celebrate 50 years of German-Bangladesh relations on Monday

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 10:17 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has urged Germany to increase its investment in different promising sectors of Bangladesh with technological cooperation.   

"Although Germany has been a major donor for us since our independence, its investment is still not significantly high in the country. So, Germany can come to invest in Bangladesh with technological cooperation," Md Touhid Hossain, former foreign secretary of Bangladesh, said while addressing an event at a capital hotel on Monday.

The Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) organised the programme to celebrate 50 years of German-Bangladesh relations, in which Achim Tröster, the German ambassador and Charles Whiteley, EU ambassador to Bangladesh, and Abdul Muktadir, chair of the Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry Committees, among others, took part. 

"Germany, as the second-largest importer of Bangladeshi products, is a close economic partner of the country. There is still immense potential to deepen the cooperation, especially in trade, investment, education, culture and strategic defence partnership," Touhid continued as he presented the keynote speech. 

Germany so far contributed around 3 billion euros to bilateral development projects.

The former foreign secretary was hopeful that Germany would enhance its collaboration with Bangladesh and build a better bilateral relationship. 

"Bangladesh will become a middle-income country soon. How the country will face the challenges [after LDC graduation] is a matter," said Achim Tröster.

The German ambassador assured of staying beside Bangladesh all the time, particularly in combating climate change. 

Abdul Muktadir suggested Germany invest particularly in Bangladesh's education, infrastructure and biotechnology sector. "Such investment would take Bangladesh-German bilateral relationship to a different height" 

Bangladesh had already started medicine export to EU countries and it would attain significant progress within the next five years, he, also a senior vice-president of the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries, said. 

EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley emphasised the continuation of the friendly relation between the two countries, at any cost. 

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Muhammad Faruk Khan, former ambassador Nasim Ferdous, and CGS Chairperson Manjur A Chowdhury, were present at the event. 

Germany / investment in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

11h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

13h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

14h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

11h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

11h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

1d | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy