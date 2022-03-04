Gas imports benefit only an influential few: Bapa 

Economy

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 10:03 pm

Related News

Gas imports benefit only an influential few: Bapa 

Only 20 wells have been dug in the last 20 years and the govt is not actively extracting gas from the country’s gas fields 

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 10:03 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government is focusing more on gas imports rather than exploration and extraction, only for the benefit of a few influential people, Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon (Bapa) has alleged.

The environmental organisation expressed doubt about whether there is any need to import gas at all.

Presiding over the press conference, Bapa Vice-President Nazrul Islam said, "Due to the influence of some quarters, the government is focusing on gas imports instead of gas extraction. Here 'some quarters' means those who look after their own interests instead of the national interest."

He said a new master plan is needed in the energy sector. Considering the needs of the country, the government has to take up the master plan quickly.

Bapa and the Bangladesh Environment Network (Ben), jointly organised the press conference at the Reporters University auditorium in the capital on Friday, to disclose the final recommendations for an annual conference.

Earlier, Bapa and Ben organised the annual conference, "Energy, Climate Change, and Sustainable Development", at Stamford University in the capital on 11-12 February, in collaboration with five universities and 35 environmental organisations of the country.

At the press conference, Bapa General Secretary Sharif Jamil said only 20 wells have been dug in the last 20 years and the government is not actively extracting gas from the gas fields of the country.

He said, "We had hoped the exploration and extraction of gas and oil in the Bay of Bengal would increase further after the settlement of maritime disputes with India and Myanmar. But there is no such activity. We believe that more emphasis needs to be placed on domestic gas exploration and extraction."  

Sharif Jamil said earlier Bangladesh's power generation was almost 100% dependent on domestic gas. But due to the shortage of domestic gas, it is currently importing liquefied natural gas.

"We urge the government to determine the reasons for the growing losses of state-owned enterprises in the energy and power sector, and to hold stakeholders accountable to free the sector of corruption," he added.

At the press conference, 13 recommendations on energy were made. These include: adjustment of supply with demand; increasing the use of renewable energy and ensuring suitable, and efficient blending of fuels; proper coordination of the roles of the public and private sector; environmental sustainability of energy strategies, balancing the use of fuels, water, crops, with climate change; ensuring environmentally friendly use of renewable energy, and the management and recycling of waste.

Bapa Executive Members Sharmeen Murshid and MS Siddiqui, and CPD's Research Director, Khandaker Golam Moazzem, were present at the conference.

Bangladesh / Top News / Environment

Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa) / Conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

9h | Panorama
An excellent tourist destination, Bangkok, is also a paradise for street food lovers. Photo: Collected.

5 places to visit in Bangkok just for street food

11h | Food
Picture: Collected

‘A poster is the menu card of a movie’

10h | Features
Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

1d | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

1d | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

1d | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last