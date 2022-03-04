Gas imports benefit only an influential few: Bapa 

The government is focusing more on gas imports rather than exploration and extraction, only for the benefit of a few influential people, Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon (Bapa) has alleged.

The environmental organisation expressed doubt about whether there is any need to import gas at all.

Presiding over the press conference, Bapa Vice-President Nazrul Islam said, "Due to the influence of some quarters, the government is focusing on gas imports instead of gas extraction. Here 'some quarters' means those who look after their own interests instead of the national interest."

He said a new master plan is needed in the energy sector. Considering the needs of the country, the government has to take up the master plan quickly.

Bapa and the Bangladesh Environment Network (Ben), jointly organised the press conference at the Reporters University auditorium in the capital on Friday, to disclose the final recommendations for an annual conference.

Earlier, Bapa and Ben organised the annual conference, "Energy, Climate Change, and Sustainable Development", at Stamford University in the capital on 11-12 February, in collaboration with five universities and 35 environmental organisations of the country.

At the press conference, Bapa General Secretary Sharif Jamil said only 20 wells have been dug in the last 20 years and the government is not actively extracting gas from the gas fields of the country.

He said, "We had hoped the exploration and extraction of gas and oil in the Bay of Bengal would increase further after the settlement of maritime disputes with India and Myanmar. But there is no such activity. We believe that more emphasis needs to be placed on domestic gas exploration and extraction."

Sharif Jamil said earlier Bangladesh's power generation was almost 100% dependent on domestic gas. But due to the shortage of domestic gas, it is currently importing liquefied natural gas.

"We urge the government to determine the reasons for the growing losses of state-owned enterprises in the energy and power sector, and to hold stakeholders accountable to free the sector of corruption," he added.

At the press conference, 13 recommendations on energy were made. These include: adjustment of supply with demand; increasing the use of renewable energy and ensuring suitable, and efficient blending of fuels; proper coordination of the roles of the public and private sector; environmental sustainability of energy strategies, balancing the use of fuels, water, crops, with climate change; ensuring environmentally friendly use of renewable energy, and the management and recycling of waste.

Bapa Executive Members Sharmeen Murshid and MS Siddiqui, and CPD's Research Director, Khandaker Golam Moazzem, were present at the conference.