G7 countries should end support for LNG to meet fossil fuel phase out target: CPD

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) recommended that the G7 members and other developing countries like Bangladesh phase out all the direct and indirect support towards financing liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel and its related infrastructure in their own geographical territory and overseas.

Promoting liquefied natural gas as a transitional fuel will further disrupt the process of fossil fuel phase out by 2030 because LNG itself is a carbon-based fuel, the local policy think tank said Wednesday at a dialogue held in the capital's Sheraton Hotel.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an intergovernmental political forum consisting of Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The group had committed to abandoning coal by 2030 and to end new direct public support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector.

"But their plan failed as the group has emphasised the usage of LNG as a transitional fuel in their territory and overseas to the global net zero commitment," said Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the CPD.

Being the world's highest LNG exporter, USA now has two LNG regasification infrastructure in Bangladesh, while Japan is also investing in LNG globally, including in Bangladesh.

"As a developing country, Bangladesh expects from the upcoming G7 Summit to receive proper guidance, assistance, support and funding to prevent, mitigate and adapt climate change to ensure the clean energy transition," added Khondaker Golam Moazzem.

The dialogue titled "G7 Summit in 2023: Call for Global Initiatives for Ending Support for Fossil Fuels and Accelerating the Transition to Renewable Energy" was chaired by Fahmida Khatun, executive director of CPD.

Tanvir Shakil Joy, member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change addressed the dialogue as special guest.