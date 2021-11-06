Fuel price hike threatens agri-production cost to shoot up

Highlights:

Diesel price impact on Agriculture

Farmers concerned ahead of the Boro season

Diesel-powered machineries used for both land preparation and irrigation

Boro amounted to 2.05 crore tons of the toral 3.5crore rice production last year.

Irrigation cost to shoot up (Tk1800-1900 - Tk2200-2300)

Diesel-powered tractors are used in 95% agricultural land-preparation

diesel-powered irrigation machines are used in 60% land

With the upcoming Boro cultivation season, farmers are worried about production costs going up following the recent government decision of fuel price hike.

The price hike of diesel comes at a time when the farmers are dealing with an "artificial" crisis in the fertiliser market.

Agro economists are saying existing irregularities in the fertiliser market, and pricier diesel, which is used in irrigation machineries, will push farmers to the edge.

Unable to afford the added production cost many farmers might scale down their usual cultivation range, one expert feared.

Rangpur farmer Saidul Islam, who is preparing to cultivate on 8 bigha (2.67 acre) land in the coming Boro season, said that last season irrigation cost per bigha was Tk2200, which will shoot up to Tk2500-2600 with the new diesel price.

"Farmers are worried about irrigation costs going up. The added cost will be on us and in case the price of paddy falls, we will be in trouble," Saidul told The Business Standard.

According to Department of Agricultural Extension and Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation data, tractors are used in preparing 95% agricultural land in the country. On the other hand, diesel-powered irrigation machines are still used in about 60% land during the Boro cultivation season, which is also the biggest rice production season of the year.

There are a total of 13 lakh 40 thousand diesel powered irrigation pumps in the country.

Jalal Uddin, a Jamalpur farmer, said, "Tractor cost to prepare one bigha land is Tk450 – Tk500, which will go up due to diesel price hike. Then the price of fertiliser has already increased. Irrigation cost will rise from Tk1800-Tk1900 and reach somewhere around Tk2200-Tk2300. I am wondering how much Boro cultivation I'll be able to do after these costs."

On the fertiliser market, farmers have alleged that dealers are selling fertilisers at an added price after creating an artificial crisis despite the government fixing the rate.

According to the government rate, Urea per 50Kg is priced at Tk800, TSP per 50Kg Tk1100 and Dry Ammonia Phosphate per 50Kg Tk800. But in reality, the importers and dealers are allegedly manipulating the market and selling them at a higher price.

Based on information TBS Reporters gathered from around the country, subsidised fertilisers per 50Kg are being sold with an additional Tk200-Tk400 with the original price.

A Manikganj fertiliser retailer said on condition of anonymity, "The dealers are charging higher prices but refusing to provide cash memo for it. They, however, are willing to give us a cash memo with the government set price, which we refused to take."

Although the Bangladesh Fertiliser Association (BFA) has recently written to dealers across the country to sell fertilisers at government-fixed rates, fertilisers are still being sold at higher prices.

Speaking on the situation economist Mohammad Jahangir Kabir said, "It is obvious that the farmers are going to be under pressure due to fertiliser and fuel prices ahead of the Boro season. This pressure will eventually be passed on to the consumers. In other words, people's suffering, due to the recent spike in daily commodity prices, will get worse."

He recommended that the government should at least subsidise agricultural fuel to avoid the fallout and proper monitoring is essential to control the fertiliser market.

Department of Agricultural Extension Director General Md Asadulla claimed they are monitoring the fertiliser market strictly.

"We are strictly monitoring the fertilizer market. It was decided at a high-level meeting that if anyone did not comply with the government's rate, they would be punished," Asadullah told The Business Standard.

"Discussions are underway to determine ways to reduce the impact of rising fuel prices on Boro production," he added.

Farmers say that other than the winter vegetables, some crops including maize, potato and onion cultivation is going on at present. Farmers across the country have started harvesting Aman paddy. The Boro season begins as soon as the Aman harvest is over.

Boro production last season was 2.05 crore tons of the total rice production of around 3.5crore throw-out the country.