Fuel oil price fluctuation major indicator of fiscal disharmony: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Economy

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 03:48 pm

Related News

Fuel oil price fluctuation major indicator of fiscal disharmony: Debapriya Bhattacharya

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 03:48 pm
Debapriya Bhattachariya. Illustration: TBS
Debapriya Bhattachariya. Illustration: TBS

Noted economist and Distinguished Fellow of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya says that the sudden fluctuation of fuel oil price is a major indicator of fiscal disharmony. 

He said that taxes have been imposed and again reduced without doing any overall calculation, said Debapriya at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) office in Paltan in the capital during an ERF dialogue on Tuesday.

He raised the question of who is taking these decisions and where the decisions are being taken.

"I have not heard these issues being discussed in the concerned committee of the Ministry of Finance. If the policy lacks credibility, the market does not accept it", he added.

He said, "Some are saying that commodity prices will decrease in the next two to three months, but I do not see any such signs in reality. Rather, this kind of statement creates more distrust in the market, makes it more complicated. The more denial [of current reality] the less chance of resolution."

However, regarding the overall economy of the country, he said, the country's economy is under pressure, but not in crisis. But if not dealt with and there is an attitude of denial, it will turn into a structural problem, he added.

At this time, he highlighted the four fault lines of the country's economy. These are increased public investment but less than expected rate of private investment, low level of revenue earnings, lack of growth in education and health sectors compared to spending on physical infrastructure, and disparity in the allocation and distribution of social safety nets.

At the time, he compared the state investment being higher than private investment, to an airplane running on one engine. He said that when public investment is high, private investment (including FDI) does not come in, which creates a crowding out effect. A single engine plane cannot go very far, said the expert.

Debapriya said, now the third looting has started, through which various individuals, groups and institutions are taking benefits through various government development projects. Before this, the second looting started in 2006 through the capital market and the first looting started through institutions like development financial institutions (DFI) such as Industrial Banks, Industrial Credit Institutions, he added.

He said through visible development the government tries to bring civil legitimacy. 

He cited an example saying that 2% of GDP has been allocated for Bangladesh's 20 development projects while at the same time the total allocation for education and health is half of that (1%).

Some countries in the world try to deal with the lack of political power with physical infrastructure; because investments in education, health take more than a decade to bear fruit.

Debapriya raised the question of whether the country's biggest project (referring to the Rooppur nuclear power project) would be of any use, as well as its cost. He said, "When we spend $12 billion on this project, India makes $3 billion."

ERF President Sharmeen Rivny presided over the program, while General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam conducted the programme.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya / Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Chasing likes on social media and the way out 

3h | Features
Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

6h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

8h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

3h | Videos
PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

5h | Videos
Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

5h | Videos
What are the ways to reduce costs?

What are the ways to reduce costs?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries