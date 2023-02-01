Frozen fish exports to India thru Akhaura port suspended for a month

Exports of frozen fish to India through the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria have been suspended for a month.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended imports from Bangladesh citing a shortage of manpower and necessary equipment for inspection.

All imports of frozen fish through the port will remain shut from Wednesday (01 February) to 1 March, FSSAI directed Indian trader recently.

According to the Akhaura Land Port Fish Exporters Association, some 50-60 tonnes of fish are exported to India every day via the port.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Samaul Islam, superintendent of Akhaura land port, said, "We were sent a letter in this regard by the Indian authorities."

"The Bangladesh government will lose on export earnings due to the month-long suspension," he added