Frozen fish exports to India thru Akhaura port suspended for a month

Economy

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 12:43 pm

Exports of frozen fish to India through the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria have been suspended for a month.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended imports from Bangladesh citing a shortage of manpower and necessary equipment for inspection.

All imports of frozen fish through the port will remain shut from Wednesday (01 February) to 1 March, FSSAI directed Indian trader recently.

According to the Akhaura Land Port Fish Exporters Association, some 50-60 tonnes of fish are exported to India every day via the port.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Samaul Islam, superintendent of Akhaura land port, said, "We were sent a letter in this regard by the Indian authorities." 

"The Bangladesh government will lose on export earnings due to the month-long suspension," he added

