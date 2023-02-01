Frozen fish exports to India thru Akhaura port suspended for a month
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed its traders to suspend imports from Bangladesh
Exports of frozen fish to India through the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria have been suspended for a month.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended imports from Bangladesh citing a shortage of manpower and necessary equipment for inspection.
All imports of frozen fish through the port will remain shut from Wednesday (01 February) to 1 March, FSSAI directed Indian trader recently.
According to the Akhaura Land Port Fish Exporters Association, some 50-60 tonnes of fish are exported to India every day via the port.
Speaking with The Business Standard, Samaul Islam, superintendent of Akhaura land port, said, "We were sent a letter in this regard by the Indian authorities."
"The Bangladesh government will lose on export earnings due to the month-long suspension," he added