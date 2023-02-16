French investors will benefit if they invest in Bangladesh: Tipu Munshi

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 01:03 pm

Tipu Munshi. TBS Sketch
Tipu Munshi. TBS Sketch

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, said investors in France will benefit by investing in Bangladesh. They can take advantage of the opportunities provided by the government regarding foreign investment.

"Bangladesh has an excellent investment environment. Right now, there is a huge investment opportunity in the garments, leather, medical products, ceramics, energy and infrastructure development sectors made in Bangladesh," said the minister at a view exchange meeting titled "Promoting and Enabling Responsible Business Conductors in the Global Economy" organised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in France on 14-15 February.

In another discussion meeting organised by the business community in France, the commerce minister said that there is an opportunity to further increase Bangladesh's trade with France.

"Already business has increased. All businesses should use commercial banking channels and all expatriates staying in France should send remittances to Bangladesh through proper channels. This will make the country's economy stronger," said the minister.

Any complication in trade with France will be resolved seriously by the government. During the visit, the Minister of Commerce held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign and Trade Minister of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto. During the meeting the commerce minister called for visa facilitation for Bangladeshi students to study in Hungary.

The two sides discussed the possibility of signing an agreement to increase bilateral business trade and economic cooperation and avoid double taxation.

