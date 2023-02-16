France keen to invest in Bangladesh's waste management

Economy

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 04:47 pm

Related News

France keen to invest in Bangladesh's waste management

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 04:47 pm
Cleaners of Dhaka South dump garbage on a busy street at Fulbaria in the capital. The photo was taken on Saturday. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Cleaners of Dhaka South dump garbage on a busy street at Fulbaria in the capital. The photo was taken on Saturday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

France Ambassador to Dhaka Marie Masdupuy claims his country has the best waste management system in the world and they are interested in investing in the sector here in Bangladesh.

During a courtesy call on Thursday (16 February), the French Ambassador also invited Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam and other officials to France to get an idea about the waste management system there.

The LGRD minister also urged French business owners to invest in other sectors in the country including energy, water, agriculture, fuel and industries.

He said, "Bangladesh has been marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to become a developed and smart country by 2041. These sectors will see a growing demand in line with the development spree."

He said French investment in these sectors would benefit people of both countries and strengthen bilateral relations.

He also noted the government is taking various measures to increase people's income in rural areas.

"If their income increases, the revenue collection will grow contributing to building a stronger economy," he added.

The minister urged the French government to be a part of all major developments in Bangladesh.

Top News

France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ruddy Shelduck. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Wooded savannah on the Ganges sandbars: A hidden wildlife paradise

8h | Earth
The government has reasoned that the average superstore customer is comparatively more solvent than those at grocery shops and the VAT imposed should not be an issue. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why are we paying taxes twice when we shop at supershops?

10h | Panorama
It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

2d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

50m | TBS Insight
Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

1h | TBS Entertainment
Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

2h | TBS World
Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar