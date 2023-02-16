France keen to invest in Bangladesh's waste management

Cleaners of Dhaka South dump garbage on a busy street at Fulbaria in the capital. The photo was taken on Saturday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

France Ambassador to Dhaka Marie Masdupuy claims his country has the best waste management system in the world and they are interested in investing in the sector here in Bangladesh.

During a courtesy call on Thursday (16 February), the French Ambassador also invited Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam and other officials to France to get an idea about the waste management system there.

The LGRD minister also urged French business owners to invest in other sectors in the country including energy, water, agriculture, fuel and industries.

He said, "Bangladesh has been marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to become a developed and smart country by 2041. These sectors will see a growing demand in line with the development spree."

He said French investment in these sectors would benefit people of both countries and strengthen bilateral relations.

He also noted the government is taking various measures to increase people's income in rural areas.

"If their income increases, the revenue collection will grow contributing to building a stronger economy," he added.

The minister urged the French government to be a part of all major developments in Bangladesh.