Fourth Indian vessel sails to Ctg port in trial transshipment

Economy

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 09:39 pm

Related News

Fourth Indian vessel sails to Ctg port in trial transshipment

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 09:39 pm
File photo of Chattogram port.
File photo of Chattogram port.

India sailed its 4th vessel on Sunday, the MV Trans Samudera, from Kolkata's Shyama Prasad Mookerjee port for Chattagram port for a trial trans-shipment of goods to its northeastern states using Bangladesh ports and land roads.

The vessel, carrying 110 containers of rods and other goods, is expected to reach Chattogram port on Tuesday (6 September), said Yakub Bhuiyan, managing director of Mango Line, the shipping agent of the vessel.

"The goods will be transported to the Indian State of Assam through Sylhet, after being released from the seaport," he told The Business Standard (TBS).

Earlier, India sent three consignments to its northeastern states using the Chattogram and Mongla seaports. Apart from this latest shipment, the neighbouring country will also send another vessel this month to complete the trial under an agreement between the governments of India and Bangladesh in October 2018.

The land route between Kolkata and key cities in northeast states is more than 1,200km and using the Chattogram and Mongla ports for trans-shipment will cut the distance to almost half and will facilitate the movement of heavier cargo at a lower cost.

From the MV Trans Samudera, Chattogram Customs will earn Tk7,754 in duties for the trans-shipment and about $70 dollars for clearing the goods, according to port authorities.

 "The ship carrying transit goods will get berthing as per the rules and the transit goods will be released in the same process as earlier. We have made all the preparations," Md Omar Faruk, secretary of the Chattogram Port Authority, told TBS. 

The handling of India's transit containers will not impact the port's regular activities, he added.

Top News

transshipment / Chattogram Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

11h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

4h | Videos
Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

5h | Videos
PM Hasina to visit India Monday

PM Hasina to visit India Monday

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman