Forex reserves under pressure, but no risk of Sri Lanka-like crisis: Planning minister

Economy

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 10:54 pm

Related News

Forex reserves under pressure, but no risk of Sri Lanka-like crisis: Planning minister

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 10:54 pm
Forex reserves under pressure, but no risk of Sri Lanka-like crisis: Planning minister

Bangladesh's forex reserves are under pressure but the country is not facing a crisis like Sri Lanka faced last year and the issue does not deserve the hype it is getting on media outlets, Planning Minister Muhammad Abdul Mannan said at a discussion session in the capital on Sunday.

The country is only beginning its foray into full-fledged financial markets and needs time to develop the necessary culture as well as the financial literacy base, he added. There will be mistakes during the journey, and there is no reason to be ashamed of the slips or to deny them, he pointed out. 

It is only natural that the central bank reserves would fluctuate, the planning minister said at the discussion session titled "The Banking and Financial Sector Reform: The Rols of Media and Press Freedom" jointly organised by Bangladesh Journalists' Forum for Consumers and Investors and The Bangladesh Express.

Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta said there is a malign force in the financial sector that allows a single group to own seven banks defying all pragmatic sense. Crony capitalists including politicians, businessmen and bank owners are collaborating to consume all the earnings of the countrymen.

It is said almost everyday that forex reserves have evaporated, but instead of such false news media focus should be on other issues like the flooding in northern districts, incessant rainfall and damages on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, the minister noted.

Reserves get the chief focus to serve vested interests, he alleged. None inquired after forex reserves 40 years back, but still the country kept moving along, he informed the session.

Concerned stakeholders in the country should develop their financial knowledge base and also focus on productive works. "As we are a nation that lives hand-to-mouth, our officials should not rush to attend UN sessions on counting stars and other unproductive issues as they have been doing for many years," Abdul Mannan suggested.

These events allow for travelling abroad, but time for these leisure activities has not yet come. The countrymen have to engage in basic productive activities like cultivation and business to develop the national economy, the minister said.

Top News

Planning minister MA Mannan / Forex Reserves / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

5h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

15h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

15h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

2h | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

3h | TBS Food
Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

4h | TBS Economy
The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

12h | TBS Career