Forex reserves fall below $21 billion

The country's gross foreign exchange reserves have fallen below $21 billion as the central bank keeps pumping dollars into the market.

At present, the gross reserves stand at $20.96 billion as per the BPM-6 manual of the International Monetary Fund, the Bangladesh Bank data shows.

The banking regulator has sold a total of $3.75 billion from reserves to state-owned banks in the first three months of the current fiscal 2023-24.

In the previous fiscal, the central bank sold $13.58 billion from the reserves to mitigate the dollar crisis and hold the value of taka against the greenback.

