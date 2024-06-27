Forex reserves to cross $26b as IMF, others gave $2.25b in loans: Cenbank

Economy

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 09:43 pm

Related News

Forex reserves to cross $26b as IMF, others gave $2.25b in loans: Cenbank

Bangladesh recently received $1.15 billion from the IMF, and another $900 million from other partners, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezabul Haque said

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 09:43 pm
Illustration: Freepik
Illustration: Freepik

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves are expected to cross $26 billion as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other lenders have provided the country with some $2.25 billion in loans in recent days, the central bank said today (27 June).

"We have received $1.15 billion from the IMF. We also received around $900 million from other sources like South Korea, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Islamic Development Bank IDB," Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque told The Business Standard.

"The gross reserves will be more than $26 billion. We are yet to finalise the account as today is the day before the closing date. We will get the final figure on the next working day," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose by $318 million in the span of a week to hit $19.53 billion on 19 June, according to a recent UNB report.

On Monday (24 June), despite missing the net international reserves ceiling and revenue target, the IMF approved releasing $1.15 billion as the third tranche of Bangladesh's $4.7 billion loan package. 

Besides, the government has signed two loan deals worth $815 million with South Korea to build a rail-cum-road bridge over the River Karnaphuli at Kalurghat in Chattogram.

Bangladesh / Top News

Forex Reserves / Bangladesh / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watching the sunrise at Sarangkot View Point, Nepal trip, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Things I learned from all girls trips

7h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

1d | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

25m | Videos
Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

1h | Videos
How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

1h | Videos
Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

3h | Videos