Foreign trainers should be brought in to address skills gap

Mahbubul Alam. Sketch: TBS
For years, we have been hearing only about bridging the skills gap. The government has established the National Skills Development Authority, but in reality, industries are not receiving a supply of skilled manpower. 

If universities were to collaborate with sector-specific business leaders to assess the types of skilled manpower needed in each sector, and then tailor the educational curriculum accordingly, this crisis could be mitigated to some extent.

In our country, there is a significant shortage of competent trainers. To address this issue, it is essential to organise high-quality training programmes abroad or bring skilled trainers from overseas. This approach can help develop qualified trainers locally.

The government aims for Bangladesh to achieve middle-income status by 2031 and high-income status by 2041. In line with these goals, the 9th Five-Year Plan is currently being formulated. However, to enhance people's income, it is crucial to increase the industry's value-added capacity and production capacity. 

This will enable entrepreneurs to offer higher wages to their employees. The issue of skill development and bridging the skills gap should not remain confined to planning; all relevant authorities must take practical actions to address these challenges.

The fourth industrial revolution has begun worldwide. If appropriate steps are not taken during this period, Bangladesh's industries may struggle to maintain international competitiveness. Therefore, universities, the government, and the private sector should now collaborate effectively to address the skills gap.

