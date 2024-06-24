Foreign nationals remitted $130.58m from Bangladesh in 10 months: FinMin tells JS

Foreign nationals living in Bangladesh remitted $130.58 million to their respective countries from July last year to April this year, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said today (24 June).

Among them, nationals from India have taken the most, amounting to $50.6 million, the Minister Ali said in reply to a tabled question by Faridpur-3 Member of Parliament AK Azad at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS).

The finance minister mentioned that the annual income data of foreign nationals living in Bangladesh is not stored by the Bangladesh Bank.

He provided further information on how much was remitted to each country. Chinese nationals remitted $14.56 million, Sri Lankans $12.71 million, Japanese $6.89 million, South Koreans $6.21 million, Thais $5.3 million, British $3.59 million, Pakistanis $3.24 million, Americans $3.17 million, Malaysians $2.40 million, and national from other countries remitted $21.92 million.

In response to another tabled question of MP Abdul Latif, the finance minister said his ministry is taking various steps to control inflation.

"The underlying factors of the ongoing inflation crisis are uncertainty in the supply chain of global commodity markets, depreciation of the currency against the US dollar and supply chain failures in domestic markets.

"To overcome this economic crisis, the government has taken multifaceted steps to keep the price of goods within the purchasing power of common people," he said.