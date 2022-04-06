Foreign Minister seeks US involvement in Bangladesh's blue economy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged the United States to invest in the country's blue economy saying it would enable simultaneously to have a stake in the Indo-pacific region.

"Join our blue economy, do activities there (Bay of Bengal) . . . and later you can monitor Indo-Pacific from there (Bay of Bengal)," he told a media briefing a day after an interaction with a group of US lawmakers in Washington DC on Tuesday.

Bangladesh and the US share similar visions for the free, open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier, the US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said the US would work with Bangladesh and other partner in the Indo-Pacific region so that the region cannot be taken for granted while the region's seas and skies are governed and used according to international law.

Bangladesh foreign minister, who is now in Washington to join celebration of 50 years anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Dhaka and Washington, termed his US visit as "very useful".

"I have seen upbeat mode of all the US lawmakers and administrators regarding Bangladesh," he said adding that he is very happy about the outcomes of his visit.

He said the visit is successful as "he reached out" to the US side with true and positive facts and figures of Bangladesh.

During his meeting with US lawmakers, the foreign minister also demanded repatriation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's convicted killer Rashed Chowdhury who is now residing in the US.

The foreign minister also informed about the Bangladesh democratic process and newly formed election commission.

The foreign minister also urged more US investment in Bangladesh especially in the pharmaceuticals sector as the US can provide medicine to its people in more affordable price.

"I told them (lawmakers), now it is time for the USA to involve more with investment in Bangladesh," Dr Momen said.