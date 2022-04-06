Foreign Minister seeks US involvement in Bangladesh's blue economy

Economy

BSS
06 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 08:07 pm

Related News

Foreign Minister seeks US involvement in Bangladesh's blue economy

BSS
06 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 08:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged the United States to invest in the country's blue economy saying it would enable simultaneously to have a stake in the Indo-pacific region.

"Join our blue economy, do activities there (Bay of Bengal) . . . and later you can monitor Indo-Pacific from there (Bay of Bengal)," he told a media briefing a day after an interaction with a group of US lawmakers in Washington DC on Tuesday.

Bangladesh and the US share similar visions for the free, open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier, the US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said the US would work with Bangladesh and other partner in the Indo-Pacific region so that the region cannot be taken for granted while the region's seas and skies are governed and used according to international law.

Bangladesh foreign minister, who is now in Washington to join celebration of 50 years anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Dhaka and Washington, termed his US visit as "very useful".

"I have seen upbeat mode of all the US lawmakers and administrators regarding Bangladesh," he said adding that he is very happy about the outcomes of his visit.

He said the visit is successful as "he reached out" to the US side with true and positive facts and figures of Bangladesh.

During his meeting with US lawmakers, the foreign minister also demanded repatriation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's convicted killer Rashed Chowdhury who is now residing in the US.

The foreign minister also informed about the Bangladesh democratic process and newly formed election commission.

The foreign minister also urged more US investment in Bangladesh especially in the pharmaceuticals sector as the US can provide medicine to its people in more affordable price.

"I told them (lawmakers), now it is time for the USA to involve more with investment in Bangladesh," Dr Momen said.

Top News

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / Blue Economy / US-Bangladesh relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

9h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

10h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

Now | Videos
Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

22m | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

47m | Videos
Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma