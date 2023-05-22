Foreign currency crisis eases slightly: ABB chairman

The existing foreign currency crisis in the country has eased to some extent compared to the previous year, Association of Bankers, Bangladesh Limited (ABB) Chairman Selim RF Hussain said on Monday.

"However, the situation is yet to get back to complete normalcy," he said while addressing a press conference on" Bangladesh Banking Sector Outlook 20230" organised by the ABB.

"Most banks are now regular in foreign payments while only 2/3 banks are currently facing problems," the ABB chairman added.

He further noted that the foreign correspondent who withdrew the limit before are now coming back as they are satisfied with the country's current state.

Mashrur Arefin, vice chairman of the ABB said, "Net opening position of dollar holdings of banks turned to positive from the negative trajectory as remittance inflow and deposit is increasing. Besides, the dollar rate is now higher in the formal and informal markets, which means the banking sector has returned to stability.

"The Bangladesh Bank's intervention helped to stabilise the market," he added.