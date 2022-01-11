Foreign buyers visiting trade fair to buy leather goods

The trade authorities will decide whether to continue the fair after getting the commerce ministry's instruction

Some foreign buyers, visiting the fair, have expressed their interest in purchasing leather goods

An average of 10,000 people visit the fair every day

A good number of buyers are showing interest in leather products in the month-long trade fair being held at Purbachal in the capital.

Owners of some stalls selling leather goods said a good number of foreign buyers had visited their stalls and they would place buying orders later. Some stalls have received purchase orders from corporate organisations also.

For the small and medium entrepreneurs, the trade fair is providing a good opportunity to promote their products.

The sale of leather goods is satisfactory as the price of belts, shoes, bags, wallets and jackets made with genuine leather is comparatively low, claimed the stall owners.

Visiting the trade fair on Tuesday, this correspondent saw that various stalls are selling a wide range of leather goods including footwear, bags, purse, wallet, suitcases, travel bags, belts and gloves. Though many visitors were thronging the stalls, the number of buyers was not that much. Most of them were leaving the stalls after seeing the products.

Design by Rubina, a leather goods' stall, is selling travel bags at Tk12,000 to Tk15,000, jackets at Tk8,500 to Tk10,500 and wooden rocking chairs with leather-covered foam at Tk45,000.

Rubina Akter Munni, the owner of the stall, told The Business Standard, "Our products are world-class. Some buyers from China and Japan have visited our stall and said that they would buy our products. We have received some corporate orders also. An organisation has ordered 300 pieces of wallets."

She said, "I am happy with the number of visitors coming to the stall. I was a bit worried whether people would come to the trade fair as it is being held at a new place for the first time. To be frank, I did not expect so many visitors. As a good number of visitors are thronging the stall, sales, as well as popularity of our products, is increasing."

More than 10 stalls are selling leather goods at the fair. Leather products of 60 entrepreneurs are being sold at the Ananda Mela stall. Besides, leather shoes are being sold in some stalls of Pakistani products. Some stalls are selling lady's bags imported from China and Thailand.

At the leather goods' stalls, belts are selling for Tk400-700; gents' shoes for Tk1,200-3,000; lady's bags for Tk1,500-3,000; office bags for Tk2,000-5,000; lady's shoes for Tk1,000-Tk25,000; nagra sandals for Tk800; kolhapuri sandals for Tk800-2,500; and wallets for Tk300-700.

Rezbin Hafiz is the owner and director of Peoples Footwear and Leather Goods which is selling leather products at a stall at SME Foundation's mini pavilion. He told TBS, "Our products are made in our factory, and we are selling well at the fair. Demand for belts, wallets, purses and shoes is comparatively higher."

"A buyer from Poland has visited our stall. He told us that he would order our products after visiting our factory. A trader from Chattogram has ordered 3,000 boy's shoes. Some other retailers have expressed their interest in selling our products at their showrooms," he added.

Humaira Rahman, who was visiting the stall, told TBS that it is better to buy products directly from entrepreneurs here. Leather shoes are comfortable to wear, so I bought a pair.

Md Maruf, who came from Mirpur, has bought a leather jacket. He said, "It is pretty cold now, moreover, I drive a motorbike regularly. I have been planning to buy a leather jacket for a long time. So, I bought it today."

Commerce ministry will decide whether to continue the fair

Meanwhile, the cabinet division Monday issued an 11-point directive to contain the rapidly increasing infection rate of coronavirus in the country, banning all kinds of social, political, and religious gatherings at open places. The 11-point directive will be effective from 13 January.

In reply to a query over whether the fair would continue despite the deteriorating pandemic situation, Director of the fair and Export Promotion Bureau Secretary Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury told TBS, "The commerce ministry will instruct us precisely about this issue. We will decide after getting the ministry's instruction. Until now, we can say that the fair will continue. We have time till 13 January."

"We are making arrangements so that no one can enter the fairground without wearing a mask. We are urging the visitors to maintain social distance by announcing through mikes," he added.

After the laxity noticed so far in ensuring hygiene rules at the fair, the fair authorities yesterday became active so that the visitors abide by the health guidelines. No one was allowed to enter the fair without wearing a mask.

The month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) started on 1 January at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal. The fair is open every day from 10am to 9pm.

Saidur Rahman, manager of Mir Brothers which has taken a lease of entry to the fair, told TBS that more than 40,000 people came to the fair last Friday, and an average of 10,000 enter every day.