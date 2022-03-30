FM Momen urges Sri Lankan businesses to invest in Bangladesh

Economy

UNB
30 March, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 10:08 pm

Related News

FM Momen urges Sri Lankan businesses to invest in Bangladesh

Momen presented the business and investment facilities of Bangladesh to the Sri Lankan business community and invited them to enhance trade and investment with Bangladesh

UNB
30 March, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 10:08 pm
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has invited Sri Lankan businesses to invest in Bangladesh in potential areas availing of facilities that Dhaka offers with comparatively higher rate of return.

"Bangladesh is a land of opportunity. Bangladesh offers lucrative package for the foreign investors," he told Sri Lanka business community at Bangladesh-Sri Lanka business roundtable held in Sri Lankan capital city on Wednesday.

Secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams, Rector of Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy Asad Alam Siam and High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka Tareq Md Ariful Islam were also present at the event and had interaction on trade and investment related issues.

Momen presented the business and investment facilities of Bangladesh to the Sri Lankan business community and invited them to enhance trade and investment with Bangladesh.

He also proposed to have exchange between business communities of the two countries to utilise each other's best possible facilities for mutual benefits.

Momen said the two sides should exchange business delegations and find ways of collaboration as there are many opportunities to work together.

He mentioned some areas including healthcare, IT, pharmaceuticals where the two sides can collaborate more. "Just go (to Bangladesh) and see. There are many areas where opportunities exist."

Highlighting Bangladesh's socio-economic development, the foreign minister said Bangladesh witnessed significant progress with massive infrastructure development over the last 12 years.

Secretary (East) Mashfee said Bangladesh's agriculture sector has been very successful and Bangladesh welcomes investment and collaboration in agro processing, food processing and packaging industry.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sri Lankan businesspeople, who are already doing business in Bangladesh, appreciated business environment here and expressed satisfaction over the return of investment.

Both sides discussed ways for greater connectivity on all fronts as Bangladesh sees connectivity brings productivity.

They also laid emphasis on regular commercial shipping line and cruise shipping between ports of Chattogram and Colombo.

Momen visited Bangladesh High Commission in Colombo and attended a dinner hosted by the high commissioner at his residence.

The foreign minister, who attended the 5th BIMSTEC summit in Colombo, is expected to return to Dhaka on Thursday (31 March).

Top News

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / Sri Lanka / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

8h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

10h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

40m | Videos
Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

50m | Videos
How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

55m | Videos
Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

55m | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online