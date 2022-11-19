Flood a blessing in disguise for Sreemangal Naga chilli farmers

This year, farmers in Sreemangal are making a good profit as the prices of the crop jumped up four to five times. Agricultural officials say the hilly lands in the region are suitable for cultivating Naga chilli. Photo: TBS

This year's flood in different areas of the country has become a blessing for the Naga chilli farmers in Sreemangal as it has pushed up the prices of this crop four to five times higher than the usual.

People concerned said most of the low lying lands producing the crop, including in Sylhet's Haripur and in Barishal, the hotspots of Naga chilli cultivation in the country, were flooded. As a result, its prices have unexpectedly risen due to a low supply.

However, the farmers in Sreemangal survived the damage due to the region's hilly landscape and are now profiting from the crisis, they said.

Shamsul Haque planted around 2,000 Naga chilli seedlings this year as a mixed-crop in his 40 acre lemon orchard in Sreemangal. Now, he is selling around 6,000 to 7,000 chilies every week at a price of Tk2.50 to Tk3 per piece.

Photo: TBS

"I cultivated more Naga chilli last year. The price was then Tk0.60 per piece. If I knew that the prices would jump so high, I would cultivate this crop more this year," he said.

Naga chilli is the hottest chilli pepper in the world which was recognised in 2007 by the Guinness Book of World Records. It is also known as Bombay chilli in other parts of the country.

Farmers say although the main season of the crop starts in mid-January to mid-February and sales start in mid-April, it could be cultivated all over the year as a mixed crop. It becomes ready for harvesting within three months of cultivation.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Sreemangal said many farmers in the upazila are now cultivating Naga chilli as it has been very profitable in recent times.

This year it has been cultivated in around 95 hectares of land in the upazila, they said.

Photo: TBS

Several warehouse owners in Sreemangal said wholesale buyers from different parts of the country are now gathering in the market every day to purchase Naga chilli.

"Naga chilli worth Tk7 lakh to Tk8 lakh is sold every day in the markets of Sreemangal. It is also being exported in Europe, the USA, the UK, and in the Middle East," said Hashem Ali, a warehouse owner.

"Currently, the prices of Naga chilli are very high which is profitable for both the farmers and the traders. This region is very favourable for the cultivation of this crop," he added.

Kajol Roy, Naga chilli farmer, said, "I sell around 3,000 to 4,000 Naga chilies every day which brings Tk8,000 to Tk10,000. My monthly income from selling this crop is around Tk1 lakh. I planted 5,000 Naga chilli seedlings this year."

Most of the Naga chilies in Sreemangal are being cultivated in the areas in and around Radhanagar.

Biswajit Devbarma, local union parishad member and a Naga chilli farmer, said, "Last year, I conceded a loss of Tk6 lakh to Tk7 lakh. This year I cultivated more than 11,000 seedlings with a cost of Tk13 lakh. As the price has increased, I am having a good profit."

Photo: TBS

Officials at the Department of Agricultural Extension, Moulvibazar district, said three varieties of Naga chilli – Solanaceae, Capsicum and Capsicum Chinese – are mostly cultivated in Sreemangal.

There is a great potential for Naga cultivation in the Moulvibazar district as the hilly lands here are fully suitable for this crop, they said.

Shamsuddin Ahmed, agriculture office, DAE, Moulvibazar, said, "Officially, around 100 hectares of land is being used for Naga chilli cultivation. But the actual amount of land would be much more. There is no government project regarding the farming of this crop. We are trying to help farmers with consultation."

Agriculturist Md Asif Iqbal told The Business Standard, "Naga chilli is suitable for cultivation both in the summer and winter seasons. Low rainfall at the initial stage and medium rainfall at the mature phase is best for a good yield."

"As a perennial plant it needs extra care like fertiliser every year. It cannot tolerate water logging," he added.