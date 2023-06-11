Fisheries smart city in Chakaria on the cards to boost blue economy

The government has planned to develop a smart city for fisheries in Chakaria Upazila of Cox's Bazar to tap the potential of the blue economy through marine fisheries.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the fisheries ministry to explore the potential of the blue economy by developing a national marine fisheries management plan. We are striving to improve fish production and the livelihoods of fishermen," said Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim at a roundtable on Sunday.

The fisheries department organised the event at a hotel in the capital under the seven-year project on sustainable coastal and marine fisheries.

The fisheries minister also said the department has developed a smart vessel management system for ensuring good governance in marine fishing.

"We have introduced smart cards for fishermen. Besides, the shipping boats and vessels are coming into a database and surveillance system connected to Bangabandhu-1 Satellite," said Rezaul Karim.

"A cluster-based service has been developed for shrimp farmers in Khulna. Since July 2018, the project has been contributing to improving the livelihood of farmers across 16 districts," he added.

Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Nahid Rashid also spoke at the programme as a special guest.

Additional Secretary Abdul Quaiyum, Fisheries Department Director General Yeahia Mahmud, and Project Director Abdul Alim were, among others, present at the event.

At the roundtable, Deputy Project Director Manish Mandal made a keynote presentation on the latest developments in the marine fisheries sector in the country.

"All the fishing vessels are coming into the digital management system, while the exporters will tag quick response codes on the shrimp that will give information about the production and farmers," Mandal said.

"The innovations will help the country brand itself abroad. We are also supporting research on canned Hilsa fish to popularise the product abroad," he added.