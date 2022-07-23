Fish worth Tk148cr exported thru Akhaura land port in FY22

Akhaura Land Port in Brahmanbaria, one of the largest land ports in the country, has turned around – mainly because of fish exports to neighbouring India.

According to the Department of Fisheries, fish worth Tk148.40 crore were exported to India through the port in the fiscal year 2021-22.

About 6,376 metric tons of fish of various species were exported during the period, the information was revealed in a meeting with journalists at Akhaura Upazila Parishad Auditorium on Saturday (23 July) to mark The National Fisheries Week-2022.

Akhaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Angyajai Marma and Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Rownak Jahan attended the meeting organised by Akhaura upazila fisheries office.

District Senior Fisheries Officer Tajmahal Begum said, "Fish production surpluses in Brahmanbaria. The quality fish production will increase exports and foreign exchange."

On average, Tk2-2.5crore worth of frozen fish, cement, cotton and food products are exported to India every day through Akhaura Land Port. Of them, 80% is frozen fish.

