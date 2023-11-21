Fiscal, monetary reforms not possible even after elections: Ahsan H Mansur 

Economy

TBS Report
21 November, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 05:44 pm

Related News

Fiscal, monetary reforms not possible even after elections: Ahsan H Mansur 

The PRI executive director also rubbished the statistics being released by the Bangladesh Bank, saying all of those were fake 

TBS Report
21 November, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 05:44 pm
Ahsan H Mansur. Sketch: TBS
Ahsan H Mansur. Sketch: TBS

It will be difficult to ensure the necessary fiscal reforms even after the parliamentary elections as the main beneficiaries of the mismanagement in the financial sector will remain regardless of the polls' outcome, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI) Ahsan H Mansur said today (21 November). 

Speaking at a press conference titled "IMF and Bangladesh'' at the PRI's office in Dhaka, he said, "The chairman of the National Board of Revenue may be changed. But most others in the system will remain. They don't want any reforms or automation. They only want to maintain the status quo." 

Against this backdrop, he said "The next government would have a difficult time tackling fiscal issues such as those related to revenue collection, government expenditure, monetary and exchange rate policies."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mansur also said there was no obstacle to releasing the $681 million of the second instalment of the IMF's loan programme next December.

The situation, however, may change if a "powerful country" intervenes, he added.

Mansur also highlighted the economic pressures due to high inflation, revenue collection shortfall, dwindling reserves and the exchange rate hikes, saying IMF prescribed reforms would ensure macroeconomic stability and inclusive growth. 

He, however, said, "These reforms would not be possible before elections, so inflation would hover around 10%."

Adding that there was also no opportunity to bring any major reforms to the currency exchange rate at this time, the economist said it was hard to predict where the exchange rate would land. 

He said, "The dollar rate set by the central bank was not being followed while the banking regulator is not acknowledging the existing exchange rate in the market." 

He said the dollar exchange is taking place at the unofficial rate in the official interbank market. The unofficial rate is close to the rate in the kerb market.

Calling such management of the exchange rate unexpected, the economist said it was causing a lot of distortion in the market.

Mansur instead suggested that the exchange rate be left to market forces.

The PRI executive director also rubbished the statistics being released by the Bangladesh Bank, saying all of those were fake. 

"They are being forced to create fake statistics," he said.

Besides political instability and economic uncertainty, Mansur also said that the new government would have to face other international challenges.

"This is the first time that external forces are extensively discussing the election of Bangladesh. At this time, the labour issue has gained a lot of significance.

Speaking on the occasion, PRI's Research Director Dr MA Razzaque said this was the first time that political instability and economic uncertainty were both seen ahead of the elections. 

He warned that prolonged political unrest would only delay macroeconomic stability.

Bangladesh / Top News

Policy Research Institute (PRI) / Ahsan H Mansur / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Modern designs are inclined towards minimalism. Sofa styles now embrace simplicity and functionality. Photo: JUNAID HASAN PRANTO

The dawn of sleek, simple sofas

4h | Habitat
Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon. The question of Napoleon’s role in history is still hotly debated among historians. Photo: Collected

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' and our need for historical heroes

9h | Panorama
In Bangladesh, the idea of remote work became very popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, in line with its global rise. PHOTO: TBS

A callback to remote work and classes?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

India seen keeping rice export bans into 2024

India seen keeping rice export bans into 2024

5h | TBS Economy
'Reduction in corporate tax by 20% will increase FDI by 14 times'

'Reduction in corporate tax by 20% will increase FDI by 14 times'

5h | TBS Economy
2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

18h | TBS SPORTS
Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

19h | TBS SPORTS