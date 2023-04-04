First train takes to Padma Bridge railway in historic inauguration

A seven-coach special train, which has left from Bhanga railway station, is set to be first to travel on the newly-constructed railway track on Padma Bridge.

The train will reach Mawa, on the eastern end of the Padma Bridge, after crossing a 42-km track.

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan inaugurated the journey at 1:20pm.

Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon, along with several members of the parliament, railway ministry, project and government officials, local public representatives took part in the journey.

A large number of people were present to witness the historic event at the Bhanga railway station.