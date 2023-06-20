First Bhutan Trade and Investment Fair to begin Friday

The Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Dhaka is organizing the first Bhutan Trade and Investment Fair 2023 from June 23-25 at the Shooting Club in the capital Gulshan, reads a press release issued on Monday (19 June).

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Employment, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Royal Government of Bhutan, supported by the Bhutan Country Office of Food and Agriculture Organisation.

The investment fair is organised with the primary objective to facilitate further the implementation of the provisions of this for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries, it said.

Themed "Bridging the Gap Between Investors, Producers, Traders and Consumers for Made in Bhutan and Grown in Bhutan", the fair will provide a platform for businesses, entrepreneurs and service providers of the two countries to build networks, explore opportunities, and strengthen trade and commercial relations, it also said.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will attend the inauguration of the fair, as the chief guest. On the sidelines of the fair, experts from Bhutan will also organise seminars at the fair venue on investment opportunities in Bhutan, in general, and agri-food systems in particular.

About 25 companies from Bhutan will be participating in the fair, showcasing a wide range of products made in Bhutan and grown in Bhutan.

Bhutanese Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl, Trade Counselor (Trade) Kencho Thinley, Political Counselor Jigdrel Y Tshering, Finance Counselor Tshering Choki and Second Secretary Pema Seldon, were present during a press meeting arranged to give details of the fair.