Finnish companies urged to explore business opportunities in Bangladesh

UNB
08 June, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 08:23 pm

Finnish companies urged to explore business opportunities in Bangladesh

UNB
08 June, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 08:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has encouraged the Finnish companies to benefit from the "attractive" business opportunities that exist in Bangladesh.

Non-Resident Ambassador of Finland to Bangladesh Ritva Koukku-Ronde met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at his office on Tuesday and discussed possible economic engagements between the two countries.

Both of them noted the friendly ties between Bangladesh and Finland and discussed ways to expand the relations across sectors, especially in the areas of trade and investment, climate action, SDG, migration and mobility, education and research, renewable energy and digital cooperation.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues including the Ukraine conflict and its implications.

He also advised the ambassador about Bangladesh's desire to work together in the areas of migration and mobility.

The Finnish ambassador appreciated Bangladesh's role in maintaining regional stability by hosting 1.1 million Rohingyas and providing them with sustainable livelihood and education.

She also praised Bangladesh's well recognised role in peacekeeping and peace building.

The ambassador expressed interest in establishing cooperation in the areas of smart city and smart port constructions. She also conveyed the interest of the Finnish energy companies to collaborate with Bangladesh.

The state minister sought Finland's support in Bangladesh's United Nations Security Council candidature.

The Finnish ambassador indicated to give due consideration to Bangladesh's bid, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

The state minister noted the need for further cooperation in the areas of higher education, skill development and capacity building in key sectors between the countries.

He also flagged the issue of the visa difficulties experienced by the students aiming to go to Finland for pursuing higher studies.

The ambassador expressed her desire to collaborate more in the higher education sector and assured of easing the visa complexities shortly. Both sides affirmed their desire to continue the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship.

The ambassador is currently on a bilateral visit to Bangladesh and scheduled to meet the Minister of Commerce and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

 

