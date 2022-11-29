Finland businesses keen to invest in energy, port management sector

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 08:31 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Finalnd is keen to invest in Bangladesh's energy, smart city and port management sectors to support the country with modern technology, technical skills and adequate financing for sustainable development, a  release said.

"Keeping the goal of becoming a prosperous country by 2041, Bangladesh is going through an infrastructural transformation, where modern technology, technical skills and adequate financing are required to ensure sustainable development. Finland expresses its interest to be a development partner of Bangladesh," said the release issued on Tuesday.

The remarks came at a seminar titled 'Finland's Smart Infrastructure Day; Building Bangladesh' jointly organised by Finland Embassy in Dhaka and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), on Monday at a city hotel.

The Ambassador of Finland in Bangladesh Ms Ritva Koukku-Ronde said, "We are here to strengthen the bilateral relations with Bangladesh, particularly in economic and technical cooperation. Finnish companies can invest here in the energy, smart city and port management sector."

She sought cooperation of the FBCCI to expand trade between the two countries.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said, "Bangladesh always considers Finland a development partner. Finnish companies are highly rich in industrial equipment, port management and the energy sector" .

He added: "I believe their experiences and technologies can help Bangladesh toward its development journey."

Referring to a report of HSBC, Mr Jashim said that in terms of the local market size, Bangladesh ranks 9th in the world. So there are opportunities for the Finnish companies here.

Honorary Consul-General of Finland in Bangladesh and Chairman of Summit Group Mr Aziz Khan emphasised on technology transfer between Bangladesh and Finland in the renewable energy sector. He added that the government is focusing on mixed-based power generation to ensure energy safety.

Finnish companies such as Nokia, Wartsila, Elematic, Konecranes and Bangladeshi companies Summit Group, Bashundhara Group, Gemcon Group, Cosmos Group, presented their business profile and plans in the seminar.

