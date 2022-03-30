Financial interoperability necessary for dynamic economy: Speakers

Economy

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 07:58 pm

Related News

Financial interoperability necessary for dynamic economy: Speakers

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 07:58 pm
Dr Atiur Rahman. Photo: PR
Dr Atiur Rahman. Photo: PR

Former governor of the central bank Dr Atiur Rahman said that "financial interoperability" was necessary for maximising the benefits of financial inclusion.

Financial interoperability allows for direct transactions between the clients of two separate mobile financial services (MFS) companies as well as two separate banks.

"This will infuse dynamism in the economy and growth will be further strengthened," he said while addressing as chief guest the inaugural session of the training programme "Financial Interoperability in Bangladesh: Challenges and Way Forward" organised jointly by the Policy Research Institute (PRI) and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) held at the ERF auditorium in the capital on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Bank launched interoperability among the MFS companies in October 2020, but it was halted within hours of its launching. Since then, the service is yet to be restored.

Atiur said financial interoperability is necessary to adapt to the evolving changes, adding that measures should be taken so that the common people can make transactions in shops through scanning QR codes.

"There is also a demand for this, but the government will have to develop the necessary infrastructures in this regard, which also requires investment. The Indian government has invested a lot in introducing such a system. Bangladesh also needs to do the same," he added.

Atiur said that if private companies make the investment instead of the government, then they would charge the clients at their will. "It will create doubt about the sustainability of the system. For this, there is a need to make proper allocations in the budget for this."

PRI Research Director Dr MA Razzaque said that financial transactions in the country would be simple, competitive and innovative once financial interoperability is introduced.   

"The more the innovative capacity of a country is, the higher will be its economic growth," he added.

Prof Bazlul H Khondker said that digital financial services have made a positive impact on poverty alleviation and on personal savings.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Debdulal Roy said whatever transaction and exchange of information were taking place in the country's financial sector, those were not interoperable, rather it was interconnection. "Now, time has come for going towards interoperability. It will make transactions multidimensional and thus will boost the strength of the economy."

The event was presided over by ERF Vice President and AFP Bureau Chief Shafiqul Alam. ERF General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam gave the welcome address. 

Top News

Dr Atiur Rahman / financial interoperability

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

6h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

7h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh overtake Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

Bangladesh overtake Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

50m | Videos
Progress in peace talks in Turkey

Progress in peace talks in Turkey

55m | Videos
Syndicate behind high cost of recruiting workers to Malaysia

Syndicate behind high cost of recruiting workers to Malaysia

2h | Videos
‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online