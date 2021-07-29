Financial Institutions to remain closed next Sunday, Wednesday

Economy

TBS Report 
29 July, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 04:38 pm

Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued a circular in this regard on Thursday

Financial Institutions will remain closed for two days, on Sunday and Wednesday next week.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued a circular in this regard on Thursday citing the recent surge of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the country. 

On 2, 3, and 5 August, office hours for financial institutions will be increased for one hour, allowing to operate on a limited scale from 10am to 3pm. 

Currently financial institutions are operating from 10am to 2pm.

Other activities will remain in effect as per the central bank's circular issued on 14 July for the financial institutions, said Bangladesh Bank.

Earlier, Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on Wednesday directing banks to remain closed for two days (Sunday, Wednesday) in the upcoming week.

On 1, 3, and 5 August, banking hours will be increased for one hour, allowing banks to operate from 10am to 2:30pm.

Moreover, Bangladesh Bank directed all banks and financial institutions to operate on a limited scale after Eid from 25 July to 5 August amid the 14-day strict lockdown imposed on 23 July aiming to curb Covid-19 infections. 
 

