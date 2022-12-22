Financial institutions can not buy cars in FY2022-23: Central bank

Economy

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 04:38 pm

Related News

Financial institutions can not buy cars in FY2022-23: Central bank

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 04:38 pm
Financial institutions can not buy cars in FY2022-23: Central bank

Purchase of any type of vehicles at official expenditure by financial institutions will be suspended during the financial year 2022-23, said the Bangladesh Bank.

The Financial Institutions and Market Department of Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (21 December) issued a notification in this regard - in line with the government's decision to reduce operational and development expenditure in the context of the ongoing global economic downturn.

At the same time, the central bank instructed to reduce operating expenses for the benefit of institutions and depositors.

Chief executives of financial institutions cannot be given multiple cars at company expense. However, they will get fuel expenses within certain limits. Proofs and vouchers of expenditure in this regard should be properly preserved.

Apart from this, the Bangladesh Bank has instructed that the officers who take money for car loan and its maintenance cannot use the car of the company.

As per the guidelines published on 18 November 2015, all vehicles of financial institutions were replaceable after a minimum of five years of use. According to the new guidelines all vehicles of financial institutions will be replaceable after a minimum of eight years of use, in line with the government order regarding eight-year vehicle lifespan.

Bangladesh / Top News

Financial institutions / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

16h | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

6h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

7h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

19h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

20h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

21h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

23h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI