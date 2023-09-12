Financial acc deficit widens by $829m in July despite narrowing trade deficit

Infographics: TBS

The country's year-on-year trade deficit narrowed by around $1.46 billion in July as exports grew amid restrained imports, but the financial account deficit widened by $829 million in that month due to fewer foreign loans and investments, according to Bangladesh Bank's monthly balance of payments data.

The trade deficit stood at $635 million in July of the fiscal 2023-24, compared to $2.09 billion in the same month last fiscal year.

The country's trade deficit declined by 48.8% in FY23 to end with a deficit of $17.16 billion, which was $33.25 billion at the end of FY22, data shows.

Bankers said the overall trade deficit came down as export earnings saw a slight boost amid decreasing imports for the last one and a half years due to the dollar crisis and various restrictions imposed by the government.

They said the financial account remains negative even though the trade deficit has reduced. To make it positive, short and long-term foreign loans as well as foreign investment should be increased.

One of the reasons for the narrowing trade deficit is that the country's traders imported $4.99 billion worth of goods in July this year compared to $5.86 billion in July 2022, registering a 14.92% fall in imports.

In contrast, export earnings in July 2023 stood at $4.35 billion compared to $3.76 billion in the same month of the previous year – a 15.61% increase.

The financial account deficit widened by $829 million in July from just $66 million in July of FY22 to $895 million in July of this fiscal, the central bank data reveals. However, the current account balance turned positive after a long time due to growth in exports and inflow of remittances.

A senior official of the central bank told The Business Standard that although the trade deficit has declined, the financial account deficit has widened due to the decline in foreign investment and short-term and medium-long-term loan growth.

He also said that one of the reasons for the financial account deficit is that the private sector has to pay back more in principal and interest against the amount of foreign loans coming in.

A financial account is a component of a country's balance of payments (BoP) that covers claims or liabilities to non-residents concerning financial assets. Its components include foreign direct investment, medium and long-term loans, trade credit, net aid flows, portfolio investment, and reserve assets.

According to the latest monthly balance of payments report of the central bank, the foreign direct other investment deficit has increased to $1.07 billion in July of FY23, which was $266 million in the same month of the previous fiscal year.

Medium and long-term loans fell by 15.45% in July to $405 million against $479 million in the same month of the previous fiscal.

Besides, only $48 million in foreign other short-term loans (net) came in July of this fiscal, compared to $546 million in the same month of the previous year.

At the same time, domestic banks' loans from foreign banks (through offshore units) stood at negative $565 million this July, which was positive $11 million in July of FY22.

Mirza Elias Uddin, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank, told TBS that the trade deficit has decreased because imports have decreased. Thus, reducing imports to reduce the trade deficit may affect exports as raw materials have to be imported against most exports.

He also said in order to shrink the financial account deficit, the inflow of dollars from foreign sources should be increased. Efforts should be made to increase foreign loans to the public and private sectors. Otherwise, if the financial account deficit widens, there will be an impact on the foreign exchange reserves, that is, payments will have to be made from the reserves.

The financial account deficit was $2.14 billion in the period of July-June in FY23. However, the country's financial account surplus was $15.46 billion at the end of FY22.

The country's foreign exchange reserves stood at $23.18 billion on 6 September, compared to $39.02 billion on the same day last year, central bank data shows.

A country's primary source of foreign payments is the current account balance. When the current account balance runs into deficit, foreign payments are made from the financial account. If the financial account becomes negative, then payment is made directly from the reserves.

Although the country's current account balance was positive in July of FY23, the financial account was negative and bankers feel that it will impact reserves.

The country's current account deficit stood at $3.33 billion in fiscal year 2022-23, which is about 82.1% lower than the previous fiscal year. The current account deficit for fiscal year 2021-22 was $18.64 billion.

Towfiqul Islam Khan, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), told TBS, "Our trade deficit is decreasing due to a decrease in imports. In fact, imports have been artificially controlled, which is a major threat to our economy."

He also said the current account deficit of the previous two financial years has led to a massive decline in reserves. If this continues, foreign sources of finance will lose confidence.

According to the report of the central bank, $15.96 billion in foreign loans to the private sector came this year (January-July). But during this time, $19.38 billion in debt (including interest and principal) had to be paid – the difference in almost $4 billion.

In FY22, private sector loans came in at $37.25 billion and $36.73 billion had to be paid back including principal and interest payments.