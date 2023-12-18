Finance ministry releases Tk1,000cr cash incentive for exporters

The finance ministry has disbursed Tk1,000 crore in cash incentives for exporters on Monday (18 December).

Deputy Secretary of the ministry Helal Uddin issued a notification in this regard today.

According to the notification, the second installment has disbursed cash incentives against the export of export-oriented domestic textiles, frozen shrimp and other fish, leather products and other approved sectors and special cash incentives at the rate of 1% against the export of ready-made garments products.

The development comes after the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) wrote to the ministry to disburse the pending Tk4,000 crore in cash incentives kept for exporters within December.

This request coincides with the hike in minimum wage of RMG workers to Tk12,500, which was approved last month.

The BKMEA letter also mentioned that the sector is grappling with pending claims exceeding Tk4,000 crore in cash assistance from Bangladesh Bank, plunging it into severe financial distress.

According to the official data, the government allocated cash incentives of Tk7,825 crore for the local exporters, except for those in the jute sector, in the national budget for FY23.

In April, apparel exporters urged the government to provide at least Tk1,500cr in advance cash incentives from the export subsidy fund, saying that factory owners need special support to pay workers' wages and bonuses ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.