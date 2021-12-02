Finance ministry to meet BB, BSEC, NBR chiefs over market situation

Economy

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 01:16 pm

The Ministry of Finance has called a meeting with the chiefs of the Bangladesh Bank (BB), Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), National Board of Revenue (NBR), and Finance Division to discuss the current situation of the capital market.

The meeting – aimed to come up with constructive solutions for both the money and capital market – is scheduled to be held at the ministry's office in Dhaka at around 11am on 7 December.

The discussion will be chaired by Financial Institutions Division Additional Secretary Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, also the convener of the committee tasked to coordinate and monitor capital market activities.

