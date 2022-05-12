Finance Minister urges expats to send remittance through legal channel 

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 07:25 pm
12 May, 2022

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Photo: Collected
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Photo: Collected

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has urged expatriates to send their hard earned money through proper channels and vowed that the government will ensure all facilities for remittance transactions.

"Believe me, you will not incur losses. If you use unofficial channels, the country will not benefit, even if you do," Kamal said speaking as the chief guest at the Remittance Award Ceremony, held at the Krishibid Institute Bangladesh auditorium on Thursday.

A total of 67 individuals and organisations were awarded in the event, organised by the Financial Inclusion Department of the Bangladesh Bank.

Fazle Kabir, governor of Bangladesh Bank; Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary at the Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance; Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary at the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment joined as special guests in the event presided over by the central bank's Deputy Governor Abu Farah Mohammad Nasser.

The finance minister said expatriates get some incentive while sending remittance through banking channels.

Admitting that the incentive is not much, Kamal thanked the prime minister for the existing facilities for expatriates.

"We need to increase the remittance inflow and we need the cooperation of the expatriates for that," the minister said, adding that increased remittance means more development for the country.

