Finance Minister seeks US investment in BD 

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 05:50 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The business environment in Bangladesh is quite lucrative and a good place to invest, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal urging for more investment from the United States in Bangladesh. 

The minister made the remark during a courtesy call on US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas on Sunday (3 April) at the Secretariat. 

"Bangladesh is no longer a 'development miracle', rather a role model of development for others. The country currently stands 41st in the world economy, which was 60th in 2006," he stated. 

AHM Mustafa Kamal further said that the diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the United States have expanded in various fields.

He also thanked the United States for its support in various ways including providing vaccines to Bangladesh during the fight against Covid-19.

The US Ambassador praised Bangladesh's economic progress. He also lauded the steps taken by Bangladesh and the vaccination programme to address the health and socio-economic challenges posed by the pandemic. 

He expressed confidence towards investment opportunities and benefits of the United States in Bangladesh. 

Peter D Haas also assured that the United States would stand by Bangladesh in its development efforts.

Secretary of Economic Relations Fatima Yasmin was also present in the meeting.

