Finance minister discloses list of top 20 responsible for 12.37% of default loans

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has disclosed a list of top 20 loan defaulting companies of the country responsible for 12.37% of bad loans.

Replying to a question from ruling party MP Shahiduzzaman Sarkar on Tuesday, the minister told the parliament that the amount of loan defaulted by the top 20 institutions is Tk16, 587 crore in total.

The minister also informed the House that the total number of defaulters in the country is 7.86 lakh.

CLC Power Company Limited tops the list with a defaulted loan of Tk1,640.44 crore. Western Marine Shipyard Limited defaulted Tk1,529 crore, Rimex Footwear Limited defaulted Tk1077.63 crore, Rising Steel Company Limited defaulted Tk990.28 crore, Mohammad Elias Brothers (pvt) Limited defaulted Tk965.60 crore, Rupali Composite Leather Wear Limited defaulted Tk873.29 crore, Crescent Leather Products Limited defaulted Tk855.22 crore, Quantum Power Systems Limited defaulted Tk811.33 crore, Saad Musa Fabrics Limited defaulted Tk776.63 crore, BR Spinning Mills Limited defaulted Tk721.43 crore.

SA Oil Refinery Limited has defaulted Tk703.53 crore in loan, Maisha Property Development Limited defaulted Tk663.18 crore, Radium Composite Textile Mills Limited defaulted Tk660.42 crore, Samannaz Super Oil Limited defaulted Tk651.07 crore, Manha Precast Technology Limited defaulted Tk647.16 crore, Ashian Education Limited defaulted Tk635.94 crore, SM Steel Re-rolling Mills Limited defaulted Tk630.26 crore, Apollo Ispat Complex Limited defaulted Tk623.34 crore, Ehsan Steel Re-rolling Limited defaulted Tk590.23 crore and Siddique Traders defaulted Tk541.20 crore.

In response to another question from reserved seat MP Najma Akhtar, the finance minister told the parliament that there is no plan to waive interest on agricultural loans.

Mentioning the reason for this, the minister said, "Banks give loans to farmers with the money collected from depositors. As depositors have to pay interest to the bank, it is not possible for the bank to waive the interest on loans given to farmers."

