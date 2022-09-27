Finance minister calls for strengthening bilateral cooperation with Philippines

Economy

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 06:09 pm

Related News

Finance minister calls for strengthening bilateral cooperation with Philippines

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 06:09 pm
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Photo: TBS
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Photo: TBS

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has emphasised strengthening bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Philippines. 

The minister suggested the formulation of a joint strategy to serve the purpose, while addressing a bilateral meeting with the Philippine Foreign Minister alongside the annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila Tuesday (27 September).

Mustafa Kamal said the full potential of bilateral trade between Bangladesh and the Philippines is yet to be fully unleashed which now stands at just $108 million. 

He highlighted the possible areas of immediate cooperation between the two countries including medicine, agricultural products, light engineering, jute and jute products etc. 

Both sides can also benefit from cooperation in disaster management, healthcare, nursing and IT, the minister added.

The finance minister emphasised on the finalisation of several MoUs including cooperation of migrant workers, higher education, maritime cooperation and agricultural cooperation, defense cooperation, establishment of joint commission, media cooperation, prevention of corruption and to make bilateral relations more meaningful and substantial.

Top News

Philippines / AHM Mustafa Kamal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Giorgia Meloni wants to move the Brothers of Italy party from the political fringes, from the extreme right to center right. Photo: Reuters

Who is Giorgia Meloni?

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

7h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

8h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Bangladesh's exports to EU in risk of declining after LDC-graduation?

Why Bangladesh's exports to EU in risk of declining after LDC-graduation?

20m | Videos
How real are the stories about CIA?

How real are the stories about CIA?

3h | Videos
Ostrich of desert now in Dinajpur

Ostrich of desert now in Dinajpur

4h | Videos
Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b