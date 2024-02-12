Finance minister affirms Bangladesh's economic resilience amid challenges

Economy

UNB
12 February, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 05:59 pm

Related News

Finance minister affirms Bangladesh's economic resilience amid challenges

Highlighting the ongoing projects under IFAD's guidance, the minister pointed out the infusion of fresh ideas and collaborative discussions aimed at fostering agricultural development in Bangladesh

UNB
12 February, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 05:59 pm
Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. Photo: Collected
Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. Photo: Collected

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali on Monday affirmed Bangladesh's improving economic performance and resilience in navigating through financial challenges. 

"With a focus on sustainable growth, the nation is witnessing an upward economic trend, bolstered by significant opportunities," said the minister during a press briefing following meetings with international delegates, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB) representative, the French Government's Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Stephan Crouzat, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Country Director Arnaud Hemlier, at the Secretariat.

Highlighting the ongoing projects under IFAD's guidance, the minister pointed out the infusion of fresh ideas and collaborative discussions aimed at fostering agricultural development in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh maintains an open stance, collaborating and exchanging ideas with various international partners without relying on any single country, thereby enhancing economic prospects through diverse financial support, he stated.

When questioned about the specifics of discussions with the ADB and French delegation, Ali emphasised Bangladesh's current positive trajectory while acknowledging the ongoing challenges. Regarding new commitments from the ADB, he confirmed continued support for Bangladesh, dispelling rumours of financial instability.

Contrary to claims of bankruptcy, Bangladesh is far from it, the finance minister said. "Our improving reserves are a testament to our economic stability," Ali said.

 

Top News

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali / Bangladesh / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

10h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

6h | Brands
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

1d | Crime

More Videos from TBS

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

Now | Videos
Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

48m | Videos
Horse fair in Dinajpur

Horse fair in Dinajpur

3h | Videos
Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

4h | Videos