Finance minister affirms Bangladesh's economic resilience amid challenges

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali on Monday affirmed Bangladesh's improving economic performance and resilience in navigating through financial challenges.

"With a focus on sustainable growth, the nation is witnessing an upward economic trend, bolstered by significant opportunities," said the minister during a press briefing following meetings with international delegates, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB) representative, the French Government's Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Stephan Crouzat, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Country Director Arnaud Hemlier, at the Secretariat.

Highlighting the ongoing projects under IFAD's guidance, the minister pointed out the infusion of fresh ideas and collaborative discussions aimed at fostering agricultural development in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh maintains an open stance, collaborating and exchanging ideas with various international partners without relying on any single country, thereby enhancing economic prospects through diverse financial support, he stated.

When questioned about the specifics of discussions with the ADB and French delegation, Ali emphasised Bangladesh's current positive trajectory while acknowledging the ongoing challenges. Regarding new commitments from the ADB, he confirmed continued support for Bangladesh, dispelling rumours of financial instability.

Contrary to claims of bankruptcy, Bangladesh is far from it, the finance minister said. "Our improving reserves are a testament to our economic stability," Ali said.