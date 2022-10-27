Final decision on IMF loan within two weeks: BB spokesperson

The final decision regarding the $4.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will come within two weeks, said Bangladesh Bank (BB) Spokesperson GM Abul Kalam Azad.

"Bangladesh has Extended Credit Facility, Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument agreements with the IMF. The IMF team is visiting Bangladesh as part of its regular programme. We will discuss banking and the overall economic situation with them. Under the aforementioned agreements, the final decision on the $4.5 billion loan will come within the coming two weeks," he said while speaking to journalists on Thursday (27 October).

"Bangladesh Bank's talks with the IMF are proving to be fruitful," the central bank spokesperson further said.

Members of the IMF delegation met with the central bank officials on Thursday as part of ongoing discussions on lending to Bangladesh.

Earlier, Bangladesh had sent a letter to IMF seeking a loan in July to deal with the economic crisis.

Two weeks ago in a meeting in Washington, the IMF gave preliminary approval for the loan.

The international lender will hold meetings with various departments of the government from 26 October to 9 November in this regard.

An IMF team came to Dhaka on Wednesday (26 October) to discuss the terms of the $4.5 billion loan.

Finance ministry officials expect to receive $1.5 billion as the first installment of the loan in January next year after negotiations on loan terms.

The IMF team, led by Rahul Anand, IMF Mission Chief to Bangladesh would also continue the engagement with other stakeholders during the visit. This is the first mission and programme discussion which could continue over the coming months.