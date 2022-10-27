Final decision on IMF loan within two weeks: BB spokesperson

Economy

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 05:00 pm

Related News

Final decision on IMF loan within two weeks: BB spokesperson

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 05:00 pm
Final decision on IMF loan within two weeks: BB spokesperson

The final decision regarding the $4.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will come within two weeks, said Bangladesh Bank (BB) Spokesperson GM Abul Kalam Azad.

"Bangladesh has Extended Credit Facility, Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument agreements with the IMF. The IMF team is visiting Bangladesh as part of its regular programme. We will discuss banking and the overall economic situation with them. Under the aforementioned agreements, the final decision on the  $4.5 billion loan will come within the coming two weeks," he said while speaking to journalists on Thursday (27 October). 

"Bangladesh Bank's talks with the IMF are proving to be fruitful," the central bank spokesperson further said. 

Members of the IMF delegation met with the central bank officials on Thursday as part of ongoing discussions on lending to Bangladesh.

Earlier, Bangladesh had sent a letter to IMF seeking a loan in July to deal with the economic crisis.

Two weeks ago in a meeting in Washington, the IMF gave preliminary approval for the loan. 

The international lender will hold meetings with various departments of the government from 26 October to 9 November in this regard. 

An IMF team came to Dhaka on Wednesday (26 October) to discuss the terms of the $4.5 billion loan.

Finance ministry officials expect to receive $1.5 billion as the first installment of the loan in January next year after negotiations on loan terms.

The IMF team, led by Rahul Anand, IMF Mission Chief to Bangladesh would also continue the engagement with other stakeholders during the visit. This is the first mission and programme discussion which could continue over the coming months. 

Bangladesh / Top News

IMF / IMF Loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

8h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

19h | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

19h | Videos
Russia sending more troops to Kherson

Russia sending more troops to Kherson

19h | Videos
Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question