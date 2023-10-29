FICCI investment expo rescheduled on 19 Nov

Economy

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 06:28 pm

Related News

FICCI investment expo rescheduled on 19 Nov

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the event as the chief guest, FICCI says 

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 06:28 pm
FICCI investment expo rescheduled on 19 Nov

The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has rescheduled the FICCI Investment Expo 2023, celebrating its 60th anniversary. 

The event, originally planned for 8-9 November, will now take place on 19-20 November at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, said a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to officiate the rescheduled event as the chief guest, as confirmed by FICCI President Naser Ezaz Bijoy. 

However, her availability was affected due to a potential visit to Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to attend the International Conference on Women in Islam scheduled for 6-8 November. Initially, the prime minister had agreed to inaugurate the event on the original date.

Naser Ezaz further explained that all preparations for the grand event with the theme "Forever Futures Forward" are in their final stages, with the only change being the rescheduled date, following the Prime Minister's instructions.

During the inauguration, the Prime Minister is expected to unveil two significant publications by FICCI: a research report titled "Catalysing Greater FDI for Vision 2041: Priorities for Building Conducive Tax System in Bangladesh" and an ESG publication called "ESG Excellence: A Chronicle of FICCI Members".

In addition to the investment fair, two plenary sessions are planned, focusing on "Green Value Chain" and "Investment Climate: Current Landscape and Mission 2041".

The expo is anticipated to attract various stakeholders, including government representatives, policymakers, diplomats, development partners, think tanks, business leaders, and the general public. 

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) is a strategic partner for this initiative.

FICCI / investment / Expo / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

4h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

2h | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

7h | Panorama
Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

4h | Tech Talk
What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

7h | TBS World
Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

22h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

1d | TBS Economy