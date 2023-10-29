FICCI investment expo rescheduled on 19 Nov

The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has rescheduled the FICCI Investment Expo 2023, celebrating its 60th anniversary.

The event, originally planned for 8-9 November, will now take place on 19-20 November at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, said a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to officiate the rescheduled event as the chief guest, as confirmed by FICCI President Naser Ezaz Bijoy.

However, her availability was affected due to a potential visit to Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to attend the International Conference on Women in Islam scheduled for 6-8 November. Initially, the prime minister had agreed to inaugurate the event on the original date.

Naser Ezaz further explained that all preparations for the grand event with the theme "Forever Futures Forward" are in their final stages, with the only change being the rescheduled date, following the Prime Minister's instructions.

During the inauguration, the Prime Minister is expected to unveil two significant publications by FICCI: a research report titled "Catalysing Greater FDI for Vision 2041: Priorities for Building Conducive Tax System in Bangladesh" and an ESG publication called "ESG Excellence: A Chronicle of FICCI Members".

In addition to the investment fair, two plenary sessions are planned, focusing on "Green Value Chain" and "Investment Climate: Current Landscape and Mission 2041".

The expo is anticipated to attract various stakeholders, including government representatives, policymakers, diplomats, development partners, think tanks, business leaders, and the general public.

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) is a strategic partner for this initiative.