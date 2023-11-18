FICCI Investment Expo 2023 tomorrow

Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) is poised to host the FICCI 60 Years Celebration & Investment Expo 2023 tomorrow at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

The event celebrates the 60-year journey of the organization, and the impactful contributions made by its members to Bangladesh's economic and social landscape.

The two-day event kicks off with an inauguration ceremony that will be graced by Chief Guest PM Sheikh Hasina, MP.

The day's programme will include the inauguration of the expo and the launch of a Research Book "Catalysing greater FDI for vision 2041: Priorities for building a conducive Tax system in Bangladesh" & ESG Publication "ESG Strategies and Impacts from the Members of FICCI."

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, president of FICI, expressed anticipation for the upcoming milestone, stating, "As we stand on the eve of celebrating 60 years of FICCI's remarkable journey, the event is poised to serve as a platform to showcase the reflections of Bangladesh's economic growth. We eagerly await the presence of our esteemed stakeholders and policymakers at the 'Forever Futures Forward' event scheduled for tomorrow, November 19."

Following the inauguration, a plenary session on "Green Value Chain" will take place, featuring Chief Guest Abul Kalam Azad, Co-Chair of Smart Bangladesh Network and Former Principal Secretary, Former Principal Coordinator (SDGs), Prime Minister's Office, and Keynote Speaker Professor Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh.

The second day of the event will see a plenary session on "Investment Climate: Current Landscape & Mission 2041".Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Principal Secretary to HPM, will serve as the Chief Guest, with Keynote Speaker Dr. M. Masrur Reaz. The session, moderated

The Investment Expo 2023 on November 19 will host 40 stalls with exhibitors from FICCI members and government stakeholders, targeting both local and foreign investors. The Investment Expo will continue on November 20, which will be open for all. BIDA and the Commerce Ministry are the Strategic Partner of FICCI 60 Years Celebration & Investment Expo 2023.

FICCI, representing over 200 members from thirty-five countries across twenty-one sectors in Bangladesh, has played a pivotal role in driving sustainable economic growth. FICCI members account for 90% of the overall FDI in Bangladesh, contribute 30% of the government's internal revenue, and account for 25% of the total DSE market capitalization.