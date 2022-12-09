Fewer customers at markets amid tension over BNP rally

Businesses suffered heavily as very few customers visited the marketplaces Friday fearing violence ahead of the BNP rally scheduled to be held in the capital today.

Sales at shops in New Market as well as in the markets in Mirpur-1 area were also very low yesterday. Footpath shops in Nayapaltan, Bijoyanagar, Fakirapool, and Motijheel areas usually witness huge sales during the weekend, but those shops remained closed yesterday.

Helal Uddin, president of Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity, said, "Winter clothes sell well at this time of the year, but the number of customers we have been receiving recently is very low. We want a business-friendly environment."

Traders at Karwan Bazar said markets get more crowded during the first week of a month, but their sales have halved this week compared to last week.

Mohammad Zakir, a vegetable seller at Karwan Bazar, said he brought only 1,000 kg of goods yesterday while usually he buys 1,400 kg for selling at the weekend.

Mohammad Baker Hossain, a poultry seller in Karwan Bazar, said his sales dropped by two-thirds ahead of the BNP rally.

"People are reluctant to leave their houses fearing violence ahead of the rally. I did not even go to Thatari Bazar wholesale market today (Friday) to buy pigeons. I usually go there at 5am, but today I did not go as I was concerned that the police might harass me in the name of searching."

Mohammad Hamid, a seller at Barishal Rice Agency in Karwan Bazar, said, "We are sitting idly as there are no buyers. Who would want to come to the market during this chaos unless it is absolutely necessary. Our business is going down."

The restaurants in the capital were also almost empty yesterday.

Imran Hasan, secretary general of Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association, told TBS, "The entire Dhaka city seems empty. People are so afraid that they have not been leaving their homes. We are affected badly in this situation due to the rise in commodity prices accompanied by political instability. We are in trouble."

"About 60% of our sales are done on Fridays and Saturdays. There was almost no sale since 7 December. Today (Friday) we had no customers. We appeal to the political parties to solve the problem through discussion. We want to do business peacefully."

Mazharul Islam, a customer at Karwan Bazaar, told TBS, "I am afraid that violence might erupt anytime. Besides, the police frequently halt general people for searching. I would not come unless it was absolutely necessary."

Zobair Ansari, a resident of the Moghbazar area, said, "My wife wanted to go out to buy winter clothes and shoes, but we did not do that fearing a clash. We have decided to go to the market after the BNP rally ends."

There was no shortage of products at the markets yesterday as fresh winter vegetables arrived. Increase in supply has also reduced the prices. However, prices of essentials like rice, flour, oil, sugar and pulses remained high as before.

Yesterday, flour sold at Tk74, Miniket rice at Tk75-79, and BR-28 rice at Tk59-60 per kg.